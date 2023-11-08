Colts WR Josh Downs ranked as PFF Top 15 rookie overall after Week 9

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is ranked as a Top 15 rookie overall after nine weeks of football—coming in at the fifteenth and final spot of the ranking:

15. WR JOSH DOWNS, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: 73.9 After dealing with an injury in practice, Downs (knee) went down in the first half this week and wasn’t able to return. That’s unfortunate, as the third-round pick has quickly become the focal point of this Colts passing game. Downs earned a 78.6 receiving grade since Week 5, good for 15th-best in the NFL during that span.

Despite being limited by a knee injury last week, the Colts’ rookie 3rd round pick has caught 41 receptions for 483 receiving yards (11.8 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 9 games (6 starts) in 2023.

Among NFL rookies this year, Downs ranks fifth (*tied) among receptions, third in receptions, and sixth in touchdown receptions (*tied).

The rookie has been as good as advertised for the Colts so far during his debut campaign:

Josh Downs this season:



53 targets

0 drops pic.twitter.com/W1yVA71qyQ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 4, 2023

He currently has the second most receptions and receiving yards for Indianapolis this season respectively, and his 7 receptions for 20+ receiving yards or more lead the team.

Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has long been a fan, advocating for Downs throughout the pre-draft evaluation process—certainly contributing to his ultimate selection.

So far Downs has proven him right.

What Downs lacks in size at a listed 5’9,” 171 pounds, he makes up for it with speed, acceleration, route running, and his ability to make contested catches.

That’s helped make him one of the league’s best rookies to-date during the 2023 season—and Downs appears to have a bright, bright future as an NFL wideout.