Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Patriots Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) are traveling to Germany to play their old nemesis Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots at 9:30pm EDT on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (-120)

For a full explanation, please read below. In 2021 and 2022, Taylor’s touches per touchdown pace sat around 25 touches per touchdown. This year he is around 38.5 touches per touchdown, so based on his previous pace, he is due to get more touchdowns in the coming weeks. A matchup against the Patriots should yield at least 2 touchdowns for the Colts so expect Taylor to find pay-dirt this week.

Jonathan Taylor First TD (+500)

The Colts are quick starters and tend to do pretty well in the 1st quarter so the odds of them scoring first are more than 50%. From there, Jonathan Taylor has been getting more and more action so if the Colts score a touchdown, Taylor more than anyone would be the first to score.

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 46.5 Yards (-115)

For a full explanation, please read below.

Same Game Parlay: Minshew Over 20.5 Completions & Jones Over 21.5 Completions (+244)

If the match is close, which this is expected to be, then both teams will be throwing the ball at least 30-35 times. The Patriots have allowed a lot of completions over the past few weeks and the Minshew’s game is to get the ball out quickly on short routes. The Colts’ secondary is quite weak, which could yield a lot of open windows for Mac Jones. I expect both of these guys to hit the over and at 3.5-1 returns, it’s worth a shot.

What I’m Betting On

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 46.5 Yards (-115)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We lost again last week and the losing streak continues... Jonathan Taylor failed to get over 64.5 yards against the lowly Panthers, so we are down $132.50 (-29%) on the season.

The Colts run defense has been pretty solid for most of the season, shutting down a number of good running backs. The Patriots like to use a variety of running backs and Stevenson hasn’t done much this year outside of one big run last week. The Colts should be able to shut him down.