AFC South Roundup: Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Score this Week: Bye Week

Highlight Player: -

Injury Report

Wide receiver Zay Jones, safety Andre Cisco, cornerback Tyson Campbell, guard Ezra Cleveland questionable for Sunday.

Next Week: vs. 49ers

This is perhaps the toughest game of the Jaguars’ season, and one that will really tell us how far along they are, as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers coming off a bye week. I believe the Jags’ 6-2 record is a bit inflated and they are not that good, so this is a good chance for them to prove me wrong.

Houston Texans (4-4)

Score this Week: Won 39-37 vs. Buccaneers

The Texans won a thrilling game against the Bucs at home, on what easily was the most exciting game of the week. It was back and forth all game long with five lead changes and an all time performance from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Highlight Player: C.J. Stroud - 470 passing yards, 5 touchdowns

OROY for sure at this point for C.J. Stroud, who is way more along than probably even the most optimistic Texans’ fan expected. Yeah he might struggle here and there in the next few games as he is a rookie, but this guy is legit and the Texans definitely found themselves a franchise quarterback.

Injury Report

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn doubtful. Tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Dameon Pierce, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, wide receiver John Metchie, linebacker Jake Hansen questionable for Sunday.

Next Week: @Bengals

Who would have though Stroud would be the better quarterback going into this matchup? Of course taking into account that Burrow is dealing with minor injuries, but still, this is now a must watch game. Be advised Texans’ fans, when a rookie balls out like that they usually come down to earth the following game.

Tennessee Titans (3-5)

Score this Week: Lost 16-20 @Steelers

Can someone explain to me why the announcers were hyping up Will Levis so much during this game? Am I not seeing something everyone else is seeing? I don’t know, Levis is 24 and not that good in my opinion. He finished the game 22 of 39 for 262 passing yards and an interception. Levis was named the starter though, so we will see how good he is.

Highlight Player: Derrick Henry - 20 touches for 102 yards and a touchdown

Nothing new under the sun as Henry was the Titans’ most effective player on Sunday. It sucks watching him waste his last years on a washed franchise though.

Injury Report

Tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere out against Tampa. Cornerback Roger McCreary, tackle Chris Hubbard, wide receiver Treylon Burks questionable.

Next Week: @Buccaneers

I mean it is evident now that the Bucs don’t have the greatest passing defense, so who knows Levis might have another breakout game against them.