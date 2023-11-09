Panthers at Bears Week 10 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

You have to be a hardcore NFL fan to tune in to this duel of seven loss teams as the Panthers (+ 140) make the trip to Chicago to take on the Bears (- 166) who open as 3.5-point favourites. I mean the two teams have less wins combined than the Colts have this season, so unless you have nothing better to do it is hard to promote this watch. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Panthers are of course coming off a hard loss to the Colts in which their offense once again looked lethargic, with Young throwing three interceptions including two pick-sixes to Kenny Moore II (I guess short kings really do cover each other backs). This is perhaps the best chance the Panthers will have to get another win before their season ends, and a loss here could perhaps start heating Frank Reich’s seat.

The Bears lost a close one to the New Orleans Saints on what was a decent Bagent game, but in the end they just lack the overall talent on the roster to finish out games. Tight end Cole Kmet continues impressing, but other than him there are just not many Bears’ players that are actually noteworthy.

Other than myself, the entire staff is siding with the Bears, but I really like this hill to die on, as I have faith on Frank Reich to not let me down and help me climb the lead that Andrew has so far.