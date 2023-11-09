Indianapolis Colts injury report: WR Alec Pierce is limited today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

Thursday's practice report for #INDvsNE.



Due to injury, CB JuJu Brents and TE Drew Ogletree will not travel with the team to Frankfurt, Germany. pic.twitter.com/bziLcaxR0u — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2023

Corner back Juju Brents (quad) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) both missed practice today. Due to injury, both Brents and Ogletree are not travelling with the team to Frankfurt, Germany therefore ruling them out of the game on Sunday. Darrell Baker will likely replace Brents again at corner and Will Mallory will be active to help out at the tight end position.

Wide receiver Josh Downs missed practice again today with a knee injury. Although Downs has missed both practices this week there must be some optimism for him to play Sunday as he is travelling with the team to Germany. However, he is likely to be a game time decision again this week.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin was limited at practice today due to a knee injury. Franklin managing a limited practice means his injury is trending in the right direction. Franklin was a game time decision last week which any practice time don’t looks positive for his availability for Sunday.

Right tackle Braden Smith practiced fully today. Today was Smith’s first practice in over four weeks, yesterday was a walk through. Smith looks set to make his return to playing and should slot back into an offensive line that has been playing very well.

Wide receiver Alex Pierce was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Pierce being limited at practice today having not been on the injury report yesterday likely means Pierce pulled up in practice with the injury. Pierce will be one to keep an eye on tomorrow especially if Downs is struggling too.