Date and time for Week 15’s Colts vs. Steelers matchup have been finalized

The details have officially been released for the Colts’ showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 15.

By Luke Schultheis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While it was previously listed as ‘TBD,’ the date and time for the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 15 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers have been officially finalized:

The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network, and it’ll be a rare Saturday early evening game day for the Horseshoe faithful to cheer their beloved team on.

Both teams have serious playoff hopes within the AFC, as the Steelers currently sit at 7-4 behind the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (9-3), while the Colts (6-5) trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) in the AFC South—meaning the matchup could have significant wild card playoff implications.

