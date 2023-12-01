Date and time for Week 15’s Colts vs. Steelers matchup have been finalized

While it was previously listed as ‘TBD,’ the date and time for the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 15 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers have been officially finalized:

Heads up, Colts fans! Our game vs. Steelers @LucasOilStadium has been finalized: SATURDAY, Dec. 16, 4:30pm kickoff. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 30, 2023

The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network, and it’ll be a rare Saturday early evening game day for the Horseshoe faithful to cheer their beloved team on.

Both teams have serious playoff hopes within the AFC, as the Steelers currently sit at 7-4 behind the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (9-3), while the Colts (6-5) trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) in the AFC South—meaning the matchup could have significant wild card playoff implications.