Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents and RB Taylor both ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Juju Brents has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Titans, due to a quad injury. Brents did not manage to practice all week due to the injury. With Brents out this week again expect Darrell Baker to get the start again in place of him.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Titans, due to a thumb injury. Taylor had surgery during the week and did not manage to practice all week, Taylor is expected to miss between 2-3 weeks. With Taylor out this week expect Zack Moss to get the start in place of him and Trey Sermon to see a bigger role as back up to Moss.

Everyone else listed in the injury report this week does not have an injury designation meaning they are good to go. The Colts look to be going into their week 13 matchup against the Titans pretty healthy and with the return of two starters on offense; Center Ryan Kelly and Tight End Drew Ogletree.