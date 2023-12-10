Colts vs. Bengals: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) take a short trip on I-74E to face the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) with some AFC wild card seeding implications clearly on the line. The Colts are coming off a 4-game winning streak, while the Bengals just had an upset road overtime victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (now 8-4) on Monday Night Football.

While the Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow for the season, his replacement, Jake Browning is fresh off his best career start—and on primetime no less. The Cincy passing offense still features a dangerous Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins wideout duo in the passing game, as well as running Joe Mixon rushing the football.

The Colts defense has heated up in recent weeks, as the pass rush is set to break the prior Indianapolis team defense sack record. The unit as a whole seems to be hitting its stride. The Colts will also get standout run defender Grover Stewart back from suspension. Otherwise, the Colts will want to establish the run with Zack Moss offensively, and this will allow Gardner Minshew to free up passing lanes and take a few calculated shots deep.

Injury Report:

Colts- CB Julius Brents (quad) - Out; OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out; LB E.J. Speed (knee) - Out; RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out; DB Ameer Speed (hip) - Questionable.

Bengals- OT D’Ante Smith (NIR-personal) - Questionable; WR Tyler Boyd (ankle) - Questionable; DE D.J. Reader (back) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Paycor Stadium

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Playing surface: Synthetic turf

Weather forecast: 40 degrees; mostly cloudy

Matchup history: Colts lead series 20-12

Odds: Bengals -3

Head Official: Shawn Hochuli

Television broadcast: CBS; Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 384

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue