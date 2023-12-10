Colts-Steelers odds: Colts open as 2.5-point favorites at home

The Indianapolis Colts return from a two game road trip to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers have dominated the Colts throughout the years, but that trend could change starting this week. DraftKings Sportsbook has this game at a 2.5-point spread in favor of the Colts. Both teams will be playing backup quarterbacks, but DraftKings believes the Colts have the better chance of winning that battle.

The current money line sits at -130 with the over/under at 42.5.

The Colts are coming off a game they would like to forget as they were completely dominated by the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense couldn’t do much in this one and the special team’s unit that was the hero last week, was the goat this time around. The teams found themselves tied at halftime thanks to a pick-six that knotted the score after a two-point conversion. That conversion was needed because Matt Gay missed a 38-yard field goal and an extra point. Although the game was slipping away, the Colts also muffed a punt when their own player ran into the returner. It was an ineffective game all around.

Meanwhile, the Steelers and New England Patriots did battle on Thursday Night football. What many predicted may be a final score of 3-0, ended up with way more points than expected. The Steelers weren’t overly effective falling behind 21-3 late in the second quarter which led to a chorus of boos from the home team crowd. They were able to shut the Patriots out in the second half and make it much more interesting as the scored reached 21-18. Unfortunately, for the Steelers, that is where it remained.

Both teams are coming of frustrating loses and will be looking to rebound. Fans will need to clear their Saturday afternoon schedules to catch this one as the game kicks off at 4:30 EST. I believe the Colts will bounce back, but the Steelers have always given them fits. At this point in the season, anything can happen.