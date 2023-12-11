MNF Titans at Dolphins / Packers at Giants Week 14 NFL Predictions

We lost yesterday, but at least we get the chance to watch the potential end of the Titans so called “title window”. Tennessee (+ 600) makes the trip south to play the Dolphins (- 900) and they open up as heavy underdogs, 13.5-point dogs in particular. We have a double-header tonight, with the Packers (- 270) visiting the Giants (+ 230). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Titans lost to the Colts last week in overtime on a game that had it all and more, dropping to 4-8. Will Levis continues looking pedestrian after scorching the Falcons in his rookie debut, and the defense just does not have the same type of aura as it had in the years prior. The Titans’ formula to win games is not working, and they just don’t have many other resources to beat their opponents.

The Dolphins are coming off a dismantling of the Washington Commanders, on a game that was over by halftime. This is a team that works in all phases, as Tua is really comfortable running McDaniel’s offense, Tyreek Hill is putting up MVP caliber numbers, and the defense has a plethora of playmakers at their disposal.

The Packers are coming off an impressive upset against the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Jordan Love looks like the next great Green Bay quarterback, and that defense is certainly noteworthy considering they held KC to just 19 points. The Giants had a bye last week but beat the Patriots 10-7 the week before.

The picks are unanimous for both games, with the winners chosen being the Packers and the Dolphins.