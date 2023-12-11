Steelers QB Kenny Pickett already ruled out ahead of Week 15 matchup against Colts

According to his head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has already been ruled out ahead of his squad’s Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, slated for Saturday early evening (4:30 PM EST):

The Steelers’ 2022 first round pick has had a rather underwhelming 2nd-year season, completing 201 of 324 passes (62.0%) for 2,070 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions during 12 starts in 2023 before suffering a recent ankle injury.

The Steelers will once again turn in relief to another former first rounder, top backup Mitch Trubisky, who recently completed 22 of 35 pass attempts (62.9%) for 190 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception, as well as a rushing touchdown against the New England Patriots in a loss on Thursday night.

While Pickett offers less big play ability, yet more consistent quarterback play, Trubisky is more erratic but also can make plays with his arm and legs—meaning he adds another element to the Steelers offense that the Colts defense will have to assuredly be aware of.

The Colts, now 7-6 following an embarrassing road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, will look to right the ship against another AFC North foe, albeit at home.

With major AFC wild card implications on the line, the Colts will need to find a way to win and beat Pittsburgh, which the franchise hasn’t done since November 9, 2008—having lost their last 8 matchups against the Steelers.