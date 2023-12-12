Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Jones is limited while CB Brents is a full participant

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Tuesday injury report for Week 15 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, as Tuesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today with a knee injury. Smith injured his knee during the Colts week 13 game against the Titans and ended up missing the teams week 14 clash with the Bengals. Smith has already missed five games this year through injury and it looks like he could be set to miss a sixth.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice today with a thumb injury. Taylor had thumb surgery due to a UCL tear in his thumb with a 3-5 week recovery timetable estimation, he has missed two games already with the thumb injury and looks like he could be set to miss a third.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Jones has been thrust into a starting role his rookie year due to injuries and has shown huge resilience and some very good play. Jones has been a starting corner for the Colts this year and will be one to keep an eye on this weeks injury reports.

Cornerback Juju Brents was a full participant at practice. This marks Brents first full practice since he injured his quad in week 7. Brents practicing fully today raises his chances if a return to game action this weekend significantly.