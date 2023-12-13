Stampede Blue’s Week 15 NFL Game Picks

Tough loss for the Colts (- 130) on the road, as they make their return home with the winning streak snapped and following perhaps the most disappointing performance I have seen from the team this year. They have the perfect chance to rebound against the Trubisky-led Pittsburgh Steelers (+ 110), and the Colts open the week as 2.5-point favourites. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last time the Colts met with Pittsburgh it was yet another win to the Steelers, who have won the past eight matchups. It was a 24-17 loss at home on Week 12, and both teams were way out of the playoff picture by then. MPJ and Jonathan Taylor scored the touchdowns for the Colts that game.

Other games to watch this week are Broncos at Lions, Bears at Browns, and Texans at Titans for that last AFC wild-card spot. Cowboys at Bills and Eagles at Seahawks should provide plenty of entertainment also.