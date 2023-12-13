Colts Reacts Week 15 Against Steelers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Previously riding a 4-game winning streak, perhaps the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) (-1.5) got a little complacent against a hungrier Cincinnati Bengals team (7-6) fighting for their playoff lives.

It might’ve showed this past Sunday too, as the Colts were beaten soundly by the Bengals in all 3 phases of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.

The Colts were simply embarrassed, particularly in the second half (as they were outscored by 20 points), ultimately losing 34-14 convincingly in Cincy.

The Colts will now be facing another AFC North foe starting a backup quarterback, only at home, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (also 7-6) come to town also desperate for a win to help keep their recently fading AFC playoff hopes alive (having just lost two in a row to two bottom tier NFL teams).

With that being said, there’s a few questions that we’d like to ask ahead of this intriguing Week 15, Saturday early evening nationally televised matchup.

What have you Colts fans? How are you feeling ahead of this critical mid-December clash between two AFC wildcard playoff hopefuls? Do you remain optimistic? Can the Colts win?

