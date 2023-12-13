Indianapolis Colts injury report: DT Buckner limited at today’s practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 15 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice again today with a knee injury. Smith is still dealing with a knee injury from week 13. Smith has already missed five games this year through injury and it looks like he could be set to miss a sixth and second game in a row.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice again today with a thumb injury. Taylor is still rehabbing his surgically repaired thumb and looks like he could be set to miss this weeks game which would be his third.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones was a full participant at practice today after being limited yesterday due to an ankle injury. Jones looks to have bounced back well today and is set to be available for Saturdays game against the Steelers.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was limited at practice today with a back injury after being a full participant yesterday. Buckner has been dealing with a few niggling injuries the last couple of weeks so the team has been limiting his practice time to give him enough recovery time.

Linebacker Segun Olubi was limited at practice today due to a hip injury. Olubi has been a key depth linebacker this year and had been a core special teamer too.