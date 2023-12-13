Steelers T.J. Watt clears concussion protocol before Colts matchup on Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol after being evaluated by an independent neurological consultant.

That means all signs point to him being available for the Steelers matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this early Saturday evening—with clear AFC wild card implications on the line late in the 2023 campaign.

While no one’s rooting for Watt to remain hurt, his return is obviously a big boost to the Steelers already formidable defense, who have 36.0 total team defense sacks on the season.

Watt has almost 40% of those, as he’s second in the league in total sacks (14.0), trailing only the Los Angeles Chargers Khalil Mack (15.0) by a single sack right now.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year also has 52 tackles (37 solo), 14 tackles for loss, an interception, 7 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries during 13 starts.

If you’re like me, sometimes you wonder what could’ve been, had the Colts selected Watt, the 30th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Steelers, over ex-safety Malik Hooker who they took at #15 overall instead during general manager Chris Ballard’s debut draft in Indy.

At any rate, the 4x NFL All-Pro will provide a dangerous pass rushing presence off the edge for the Steelers defense again—and is someone the Colts offensive line will have to assuredly be aware of at all times, committing extra blocking help when necessary.

Otherwise, Watt is one of those special defensive players that can wreck a gameplan and ruin an offense’s day in a hurry. The Colts are no exception.