Best NFL prop bets for Steelers vs Colts Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) are back at home to play the Steelers at 4:30pm ET on Saturday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet hits. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Matt Gay - Over 1.5 Field Goals (-135)

While I would love to go back old faithful (and it’s still a good bet most weeks), the Steelers have not allowed a lot of field goals in recent weeks, so that alone is going to cause me to stay away. However, it’s still a good bet because Gay hasn’t had two weeks in a row without a field goal this season.

Kyren Granson, Andrew Ogletree or Mo Alie Cox Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+180)

So we’re doing something a little different this week. Instead of placing 50 on one guy, we’ll sprinkle 50 over these 3 tight ends. These guys split reps pretty equally so it’s tough to just pick one. The Steelers have struggled in recent weeks versus tight ends so the Colts’ group could be in line for a very nice game. If you bet $20 on Granson, $16.50 on Alie-Cox and $13.50 on Ogletree, the winnings for all 3 will be around $140 for all three.

Gardner Minshew Under 1.5 Touchdowns (-190)

The odds aren’t great, but Minshew getting less than 2 touchdowns seems like a pretty good bet to make. He has not played well in recent weeks and the Steelers don’t allow a lot of points. Minshew hasn’t thrown 2 touchdowns in a game in well over a month, with the exception of the Titans which had to go nearly the entire length of overtime. Minshew’s play is erratic so he could randomly find some form, but two touchdowns this week doesn’t seem likely against a good defense.

Same Game Parlay: Minshew Over 33.5 Passing Attempts and 200+ Passing Yards (+108)

Explanation below.

What I’m Betting On

SGP: Minshew Over 33.5 Passing Attempts and 200+ Passing Yards (+108)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

The under 122.5 total field goal yards last week was a big success and we are finally back in the green! After 14 weeks, we are up $45 (6.5%).

My projection based on season, recent and home Minshew stats as well as the Steelers’ season, recent and away pass defense stats indicates that Minshew is projected for 21/35 and 247 yards with 1.4 touchdowns and 0.9 interceptions. DraftKings set a good line on his touchdowns, completions and interceptions, but there is some value on his attempts (33.5) and passing yards. A parlay of his passing yards milestone and his passing attempts over yields a good return. Without the numbers, you can expect the game to be close and Minshew will have to throw the ball quite a bit.