Chargers at Raiders TNF Week 15 NFL 2023 picks, predictions

Another week, another TNF matchup, this time between two teams that are looking in from the outside of the AFC Wild Card race. The underwhelming Los Angeles Chargers (+ 136) make the trip to Vegas to visit the Raiders (- 162), with the OU at 34.5 the second lowest of all games this week. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers as 3-point underdogs to the equally-struggling Raiders.

The Chargers lost badly against the Broncos last week and are now basically out of the playoff race. A more than disappointing season for a squad that was supposed to make some noise. Starting quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the remainder of the year with a broken finger, so there is just nothing left for Chargers’ fans this season.

The Raiders lost the most boring game I have ever watched in my entire life, 0-3 against the Minnesota Vikings. There were an astounding 17 punts in the game, and just 433 net yards of offense combined between both teams. Las Vegas’ hot streak after getting their new head coach fell flat on it’s face, as this franchise clearly needs some rejuvenating.

Other than myself, the rest of the squad is siding with the Raiders on this matchup.