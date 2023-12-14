Indianapolis Colts injury report: Two starters ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 15 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled OUT for Saturdays game against the Steelers, due to a thumb injury. Taylor is still rehabbing his thumb injury and this weekends game puts him right at the timeframe he was expected to miss, between 3-5 weeks. With Taylor out again this week expect Zack Moss to get the start in place of him and Trey Sermon to serve as back up to Moss.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Saturdays game against the Steelers, due to a knee injury. Smith missed his second week of practice whilst still struggling with the knee injury he picked up in week 13. With Smith out again this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to start at right tackle in his absence.

Linebacker Segun Olubi has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Steelers, due to a hip injury. Olubi was only able to practice once this week although it was in a limited capacity. If Olubi is unable to play again this week expect a practice squad elevation to help cover his snaps in special teams.