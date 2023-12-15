Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson from the practice squad among other recent roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team elevated running back Tyler Goodson from the team’s practice squad ahead of the team’s Saturday early evening matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has already been ruled out, as he’ll miss his third straight week recovering from recent thumb surgery. Goodson’s promotion means he will be the third running back behind interim starter Zack Moss and top backup Trey Sermon.

On the season, Goodson has 3 receptions for 9 total receiving yards during 2 games and remains without a carry during 2023.

Otherwise, the Colts previously also announced on Thursday that the team signed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the 53-man active roster and waived offensive guard Arlington Hambright.

The Colts will already be without starting right tackle Braden Smith (knee), who’s been ruled out, so waiving another offensive lineman like Hambright appears to be a bit of a surprise move. That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see recently signed veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer also promoted off the Colts practice squad imminently.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated wideout Ethan Fernea from the practice squad before Saturday’s game: