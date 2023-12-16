Colts vs. Steelers: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late season early Saturday evening showdown, with both teams fighting for their potential playoff lives. The outcome of this game could have serious consequences for the remaining AFC postseason picture down the stretch. The Colts are still clinging onto a final wild card spot as it stands.

It’s shaping up to be the ‘battle of backup quarterbacks’ as Gardner Minshew vs. Mitch Trubisky,’ looks a bit different than the Anthony Richardson against Kenny Pitckett matchup that we expected to see to begin the regular season, because of injuries.

The Colts struggles against the Steelers have been well-documented. The Colts have lost 8 straight games, having not beaten Pittsburgh since November 9, 2008. Even bigger picture, the Steelers have routinely dominated this series since its inception (27-6).

Today could be a different day though.

The Colts will once again want to re-establish the run with Zack Moss at running back to free up passing lanes for Gardner Minshew and allow him to take a few calculated shots deep. Meanwhile, the Steelers defense will receive a big boost with the return of T.J. Watt.

Defensively, the Colts had a setback last week against Cincinnati, particularly in the secondary. The Indy defense allowed 34 points and Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning to complete 75% of his passes, afraid of getting beat deep by the Cincy prolific wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Steelers have some talented wide receivers but they aren’t as star-studded as that Bengals pairing. Look for Indy to rebound, especially with the return of starting standout rookie cornerback JuJu Brents.

Injury Report:

Colts- OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out; RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out; LB Segun Olubi (Hip) - Out.

Steelers- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) - Out; OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 4:30 PM (EST)

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: Roof closed.

Matchup history: Steelers lead series 27-6.

Odds: Colts -1

Head Official: Adrian Hill

Television broadcast: NFL Network; Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue