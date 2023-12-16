Colts Reacts Week 15 Results Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) (-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (also 7-6) for a unique Saturday early evening showdown, with serious AFC wild card playoff implications on the line.

Despite Indy’s blowout road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, falling 34-14, after a surprising second half collapse, nearly four quarters of Colts fans still believe the team is headed in the right direction:

The NFL has too long of a daunting regular season to get too caught up in the lopsided outcome of any particular win or a loss during any respective week of such a gauntlet.

After all, it’s a marathon not a sprint.

My guess is emerging young Colts head coach Shane Steichen has kept fans’ spirits in tact with hopefully much better days ahead.

Almost 70% of Colts fans believe the team will rebound and win against the Steelers this weekend:

It’s interesting because the Colts haven’t beaten Pittsburgh since November 9, 2008—having lost their last 8 matchups to those who support the ‘Terrible Towel.’ However, the Steelers are a bit down this year and have lost their last two games to bottom tier teams.

Last, but not least, more than 50% of Colts fans believe the team will make the playoffs this year, which is something the franchise hasn’t done since 2020:

Right now, the Colts are projected to have around a 45% chance of making the NFL postseason.

Let’s hope the Horseshoe faithful majority are right! I miss meaningful January football.

