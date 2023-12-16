Colts vs. Steelers betting line, player prop bets and game prediction

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a potential playoff spot is on the line. We’ll discuss the players likely to play a role and why we believe the Colts are poised to cover the spread at home.

Gardner Minshew: Over 233.5 Passing Yards

The Colts’ quarterback Gardner Minshew’s flaws are why he’ll never be a permanent long-term starter in the NFL. However, some of his gifts are why he’ll be a respected backup for years. Minshew has a gunslinger mentality and will face a Steelers defense struggling against the pass. With over 240 passing yards in his last three games, we’ll take the over on Minshew with a 233.5 passing yards line, especially with how much he has been connecting with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Mitch Trubisky: Under 200.5 Passing Yards

On the Steelers’ side, Mitch Trubisky, replacing the injured Kenny Pickett, has struggled in his career. The Colts’ passing defense has been stronger than their rushing defense, which could limit Trubisky. Given his sub-200-yard performances in his starts this season, we’ll take the under on Trubisky’s passing yards.

Michael Pittman Jr.: Over 6.5 Receptions

Pittman Jr. has been consistent, racking up at least eight receptions in his last six games. Pittman’s reliability leads us to bet the over on 6.5 receptions.

Najee Harris: Anytime Touchdown

The Colts’ susceptibility to the run, especially in the red zone, opens up opportunities for Steelers’ RB Najee Harris. With a significant share of red zone carries Harris stands a good chance of finding the end zone in this matchup.

Josh Downs: Over 42.5 Receiving Yards

The Steelers’ weakened inside linebacker crew could be exploited by Colts’ receiver Josh Downs. With a penchant for finding space in the slot, Downs is well-positioned to exceed 42.5 receiving yards against a Steelers defense struggling over the middle.

Game Prediction: Colts to Cover the Spread

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as one-point favorites at home. Given that the Colts have had a stronger offense than the Steelers and Pittsburgh is still adjusting after firing its offensive coordinator and looking Kenny Pickett to injury, we give the Colts the edge. Expect it to be relatively low-scoring and for the outcome to be reasonably close. Perhaps the Colts by three points.