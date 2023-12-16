Week 15 Colts vs. Steelers Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for their week 15 game, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Last week the Colts were blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a total team loss. All three phases were a disaster.

This week the Steelers come to town and if last weeks game is any indication as to how the rest of the season will go for Indy, by my estimation, the only real hope the Colts have this week is in Mitch Trubisky starting for a bad Steelers offense. I don’t expect the Steelers to have much success putting up points but it has less to do with the Colts defense and more to do with Trubisky. Likewise, the Steelers defense will likely stifle Gardner Minshew and the rest of the Indy offense for most of the day.

If either offense scores more than 20 points, I will be pleasantly surprised. And if either team does it will likely be because their opponent made some rather large mistakes, rather than either offense coming out and looking good. This game, maybe more than others, is likely to come down to who can limit their mistakes.

A few milestones to watch out for this week:

Zack Moss needs 249 rushing yards to eclipse 1,000 on the season.

Michael Pittman Jr. needs 5 catches to earn his 100th and just 16 receiving yards to roll over 1,000.

Josh Downs needs 225 receiving yards to pass Marvin Harrison for 3rd place on the Colts rookie receiving yard leader board and he needs 250 to pass T.Y. Hilton for 2nd. It seems unlikely that Downs will break the Colts rookie record as he needs 520 yards to pass Bill Brooks for the record, but anything is possible.

Samson Ebukam is two sacks away from having 10 on the year. Kwity Paye needs 2.5, Dayo Odeyingbo needs 3.5 and DeForest Buckner needs 4.5.

Zaire Franklin is 23 total tackles away from breaking the single season franchise record for tackles- his own record that he set in 2022 with 167.

Both Julian Blackmon and Kenny Moore have three interceptions on the season and for some reason I have always thought of 4 or more interceptions in a season as a lot of interceptions to have, so both Blackmon and Moore are on the threshold of that marker (that might only exist in my mind).

And oh yeah, the Colts are right in the middle of a huge playoff race. Today’s game will have major implications for the postseason, win or lose.

So as always, go Colts.

This is your week fifteen open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!