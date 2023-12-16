Report: ‘Optimism’ that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor could return next week

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is optimism that Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor could return next weekend against the Atlanta Falcons (Week 16), as he’s finishing up his recovery from torn UCL thumb surgery:

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is pushing to play next week but Week 17 against the #Seahawks is a bit more realistic. Meanwhile, there is a realistic chance that RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is back next week vs. the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/mdz66YFAlh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2023

Taylor has already been declared out against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, as he’ll miss his third straight contest rehabbing his surgically repaired thumb. That being said, the Colts were always hopeful that he could return sooner than the 4-game absence that an injured reserve stint would’ve otherwise required.

If Taylor returns next week, the Colts’ conviction will have been proven right.

On the season, Taylor has 100 carries for 414 total rushing yards (4.1 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns during 7 games (5 starts). He missed the first four games of this year’s regular season on PUP, as he continued to rehab from offseason ankle surgery.

While his top backup, interim starter Zack Moss, had a breakout start to the 2023 campaign, as one of the league’s leading rushers. The Colts running game has collectively cooled off in Taylor’s absence, as the Indy o-line isn’t run blocking as well as they once had (*a recent knee injury to starting right tackle Braden Smith likely hasn’t helped):

Zack Moss the last 2 weeks: 32 carries for 79 yards (2.5 YPC)



In last 5 games, Colts have averaged more than 2.7 yards per rush in just 1 of those games.



Is this the new norm for the Colts run game? — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 16, 2023

Taylor’s return should help boost the Colts ground game—as soon as next weekend. While Moss has been largely steady in Taylor’s absence as a solid replacement running back, he lacks the explosive, big play ability that the former NFL First-Team All-Pro otherwise provides.

The hope is that if the Colts’ running game stalls against the Steelers again, Taylor’s return could jumpstart it to close out the 2023 campaign and for an AFC playoff push.