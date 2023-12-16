Colts announce game day inactives against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts announced their game day inactives against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening (4:30 pm EST, NFL Network):

The trio of running back Jonathan Taylor, right tackle Braden Smith, and linebacker Segun Olubi were already declared out to begin the weekend, so no surprises there.

However, the Colts also declared out rookie defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Tony Brown, defensive end Isaiah Land, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Brown is a little interesting, not so much for his cornerback play (as rookie JuJu Brents is active today and likely will start or at least see a primary role), but because of his added special teams prowess. Likewise, slot wideout Isaiah McKenzie offers special teams return ability (but did have a botched punt return last week), as well as extra wide receiver depth.

Both of their inclusions on the healthy scratch list today are a bit surprising.