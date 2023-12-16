Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. ruled ‘out’ with a concussion following an ugly hit

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out following an ugly hit in which Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on 2nd and 8 with 8:42 left in the second quarter lowered his shoulder/helmet to separate a diving, outstretched Pittman Jr. from catching the football:

Injury update: WR Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out with a concussion. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 16, 2023

Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness (i.e., targeting) and disqualified from the remainder of competition following the vicious hit.

Pittman Jr. was visibly (and understandably) shaken up after the play, laying on the field while moving his extremities—as some Colts teammates and Steelers opponents gathered on one knee to watch medical personnel tend to him from afar.

However, Pittman Jr. did walk gingerly back to the sideline under his own power and looked coherent before heading to the Colts locker room with medical staff for further evaluation regarding a potential concussion.

Even after leaving prematurely, Pittman Jr. still led the Colts in receiving with 4 receptions for 78 receiving yards on 5 targets in the first half. He otherwise looked poised for a big evening if not injured before halftime.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts elected to keep him out the next two weeks given how they’ve handled earlier concussions to-date so far this season—not just for Week 16.