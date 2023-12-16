Colts Injury Update: X-Rays negative for RB Zack Moss; WR Michael Pittman Jr. indicates ‘all good’

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Indianapolis Colts interim starting running back Zack Moss’s x-rays on his injured arm were negative, although further medical testing will be conducted to determine the full extent of his latest arm injury:

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff pregame on injuries suffered earlier by #Colts RB Zack Moss (arm, X-rays negative) and #Bengals WR Ja’Marr chase (AC joint sprain) and DT D.J. Reader (quad tendon). pic.twitter.com/Zm2uTrQCrH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2023

Keep in mind, Moss also missed this year’s Colts’ regular season opener and all of preseason, after suffering a broken arm during late July training camp practice.

Early in the second quarter on Saturday, Moss was injured after scoring a touchdown on a 16-yard catch-and-run reception, as he landed awkwardly after being horse-collar tackled by Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker along the sideline of the end zone.

Per Garafolo, after suffering the injury, Moss was struggling gripping the football. While he was initially listed as questionable, he was eventually ruled out during the Colts big win.

He left the game with 4 carries for 13 total rushing yards (3.3 ypc. avg.), as well as 3 receptions for 20 receiving yards (including the aforementioned scoring catch-and-run).

Moss was replaced by primary backup Trey Sermon and recent practice squad promotee Tyler Goodson. Both of whom helped carry the load in his absence, as the Colts ground game didn’t lose a beat.

While Moss missing any time obviously isn’t a positive development, the encouraging news is that star workhorse Jonathan Taylor could return next week to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. was also forced to leave in the second quarter following an ugly hit from Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

Even though the injury could keep Pittman Jr. out at least a week or two, as he recovers in the league’s concussion protocol (especially given how diligent the Colts have been with concussions this year), the Colts’ leading wideout indicated “I’m all good” post-game: