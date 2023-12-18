Colts-Falcons odds: Colts open as 2-point favorites on the road

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into another crucial game; this time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons. History has been kind to the Colts against the Falcons with the opponent only having won twice against them since the two teams began squaring off in 1966. The Falcons last beat the Colts in 2011. DraftKings Sportsbook sees this one as another Colts victory giving the road team a two-point advantage.

The current money line sits at -135 with the over/under at 44.5.

The Colts are coming off the most important win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things looked shaky early on as the Steelers rattled off the game’s first 13 points. Once again, the special teams unit was poor: surrendering a blocked punt and missed kicks. The Colts found their footing after a rocky start, however, and hung 30 unanswered points on the board, shutting the Steelers out for the rest of the contest. Although suffering multiple injuries, the offense rode the ground game to pound the Steelers into submission.

Meanwhile, the Falcons played the game of the year against the Carolina Panthers. The 12 fans in attendance were treated to a brilliant offensive display with the Falcons succumbing to the Panthers for their second win of the season. Although the Falcons had a 7-3 lead heading into the fourth, the Panthers were able to put together a late drive and kick the game winning field goal to secure a 9-7 win. It was a game the Falcons will look to put behind them rather quickly.

The theme for the rest of the season for the Colts will revolve around must win games. Starting 3-5 has made this winning streak a requirement in order to reach the playoffs. Fortunately, they are playing a team they have had historical success against. Unfortunately, the Colts proved last week that streaks are meant to be broken and past success doesn’t mean anything in a given week or season. Here is hoping they can add one more in the win column against the Falcons.