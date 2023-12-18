MNF Eagles at Seahawks Week 15 NFL Predictions

This game has no playoff implications for the Colts so there is no reason to be nervous about this game, as the Eagles (- 192) make the trip all the way to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks (+ 160). The OU at 45 implies a big amount of points for tonight. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks lost to the Niners last week and are 1-4 over their last five games. After a promising start things are starting to unravel in Seattle who are now on the outside looking in regarding the playoffs. Backup quarterback Drew Lock was serviceable, but the defense just could not contain Christian McCaffrey and the Niners’ offense.

The Eagles were demolished by the Cowboys, dominated on all three phases of the game. That is now two losses in a row for Philadelphia who will definitely be looking to get the entire team back on track and ready for the playoffs.

The entire staff is siding with the Eagles for tonight.