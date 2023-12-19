Report: Colts place CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie on reserve/suspended list for rest of season

The Indianapolis Colts have placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the reserve/suspended list for the remainder of the 2023 season for ‘conduct detrimental to the tea,’ according to multiple reports.

The Colts officially announced the moves on Tuesday through social media, along with a handful of other roster moves.

#Colts WR Isaiah McKenzie and CB Tony Brown have been suspended three games and will miss the remainder of the regular season. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 19, 2023

They’ve been suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.”



Both Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Brown were healthy scratches for the first time this season in the #Colts’ win Saturday against the Steelers. https://t.co/Q9NNBfXcpO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 19, 2023

Brown and McKenzie appeared on Indianapolis’ inactive list ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which caught the attention of many, given both players have had played a fair share of snaps on special teams and as needed for the team this season. While it’s uncertain what led to the suspensions for both players, ESPN’s Stephen Holder referred to this move as ‘rare’ and ‘not common at all.’

No details yet. But for additional context, this strikes me as a very rare situation. This is not common at all. https://t.co/aYFYT9Pked — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 19, 2023

The Colts have dealt with a number of suspensions throughout the offseason and season, including former cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive tackle Grover Stewart. Rodgers Sr. was suspended indefinitely and eventually waived back in June for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Additionally, Stewart served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy back in October.

Each of the corresponding roster moves the Colts made following the suspensions of both Brown and McKenzie makes sense. Even though more details have yet to be released, this is a situation worth keeping an eye on going forward.