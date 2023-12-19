Report: Colts working out former WR Keke Coutee on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out former wide receiver Keke Coutee on Tuesday, in the wake of wideout Isaiah McKenzie’s surprising season-long suspension:

#Colts are working out wide receiver Keke Coutee today per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 19, 2023

The 26 year old Coutee, now a free agent, had brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins earlier this year (*and offseason), but has not appeared in an NFL game yet this 2023 season.

During 8 games for the Colts in 2022, Coutee had one reception for 20 receiving yards, but made the majority of his impact on special teams—as he had 17 punt returns for the Colts, averaging 8.9 yards per punt return.

Having been a healthy scratch last week, McKenzie had been one of the Colts’ primary punt returners, so it’s possible that Coutee could re-assume a familiar role if ultimately re-signed (and as an additional backup at wideout).

Rookie wideout Josh Downs handled such punt return duties last weekend in McKenzie’s absence, but the Colts may want to keep him fresher for slot duties offensively and allow him to focus purely on playing wideout full-time (*while mitigating any extra risk of injury).

It’ll be interesting to see if Coutee rejoins his Colts teammates, but the team is clearly looking to replace some of the lost skill-set McKenzie provided for the rest of the season.

If not re-signed to the 53-man active roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Coutee at least re-signed to the Colts practice squad for additional potential wideout/special teams depth. He does offer roster versatility for a player lower on any team’s depth chart.