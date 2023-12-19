Colts try out 8 players on Tuesday, including wideout Jarvis Landry; Make other roster moves

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts tried out eight players on Tuesday—including longtime veteran wideout Jarvis Landry.

Those eight players are as follows: Landry, WR Keke Coutee, WR Kendall Hinton, WR Adam Humphries, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Craig James, DB Anthony Johnson, and DB Darius Phillips.

Of course, it’s very likely not coincidental that the Colts worked out a number of wide receivers and cornerbacks after both cornerback Tony Brown and wideout Isaiah McKenzie were reportedly suspended for 3 games (i.e., the remainder of the season) for ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’

Coutee is obviously a familiar face, as the former Colt was brought back for another look.

While Landry, as a 5x NFL Pro Bowler, is by far the biggest name here with 713 receptions for 7,870 receiving yards and 38 touchdown receptions during 132 career games (116 starts).

Surprisingly, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was the only player of this lengthy workout list to be so far signed. He was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday along with defensive end Zach McCloud and former Indy wideout Juwann Winfree. Offensive guard Lewis Kidd was released from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move.

Meanwhile, running back Tyler Goodson was signed to the 53-man roster (which may not bode well for Zack Moss’s availability for this weekend against Atlanta) after a strong showing in relief of Moss versus the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday. Goodson had 11 carries for 69 rushing yards (6.3 ypc. avg.), as well as 2 receptions for 10 receiving yards in the Colts’ recent victory.

Mickens is a 29 year old wideout who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2016. He has spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and most recently, the New York Giants.

He was a former Super Bowl LV Champion with the Buccaneers.

The 5’10,” 174 pound wideout has 15 career receptions for 145 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions during 38 games. However, his calling card may be on special teams, where he has experience as a returnman both on kickoffs (35) and punts (69).