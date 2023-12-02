Colts promote RB Tyler Goodson, WR D.J. Montgomery from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts made a few active roster moves ahead of the team’s Sunday AFC South showdown against the rival Tennessee Titans, promoting running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery from the team’s practice squad:

Star workhorse Jonathan Taylor has already been ruled out after undergoing thumb surgery earlier this week. While the Colts remain hopeful he can return earlier than the 4-game period of ineligibility an injured reserve stint would’ve otherwise required, he’s likely to be out at least one more week, maybe two—with even the most optimistic recovery timetable.

Goodson was signed by the Colts in mid-September of this year and has remained on their practice squad ever since until his promotion now.

The 5’9,” 197 pound former All-Big Ten standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes doesn’t have any pro career carries but should be able to add extra depth to the Colts backfield as an emergency option behind incumbent starter Zack Moss and primary backup Trey Sermon.

Meanwhile, Montgomery should provide special teams depth and a wide receiver option lower on the depth chart. He has 3 career receptions for 36 receiving yards—all as a former member with the New York Jets in 2021. Even though Isaiah McKenzie (toe) has been removed from the injury report, the Colts wanted to carry an additional wideout for Sunday.

While neither player should be featured in much—if at all, of a role offensively, it wouldn’t be surprising to see either one out there on special teams as key contributors.

The Colts also announced on Friday that the team re-signed wideout Ethan Fernea to their practice squad and placed fellow wide receiver K.J. Hamler on the practice squad injured list.