5 Questions with Music City Miracles: will the Colts sweep the Titans?

In Week 13, our Indianapolis Colts will travel south to take on the Tennessee Titans. Knowing the party was hitting the road this weekend I sat down with Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles. You can find him on Twitter @jmorrisMCM. We swapped questions about the Colts and Titans and what follows is what I learned about this week’s enemy.

Chris Shepherd: When these two teams played in week five, both teams had different starting quarterbacks and neither fanbase (if everyone were being honest) would have expected these two teams to be in the positions they find themselves in, heading into week 13. What has gone wrong for the Titans since week 5 and is there any belief that the team will be able to battle back and go on a run to finish out the year?

Jimmy Morris: The biggest thing that has gone wrong is that the roster just isn’t good. It starts with the offensive line which might be the worst one in the league, but it doesn’t end there. They are talent deficient at pretty much every level on both sides of the ball.

And no, I don’t think you will be able to find any reasonable person who believes this team is going to go on a run. The talent just isn’t there.

CS: Rookie quarterback Will Levis came on strong in his first start against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing four touchdown passes and no interceptions as the Titans got their third win of the season. In his past four games Levis has completed just under 59% of his passes throwing only two touchdowns and two interceptions in that span. Obviously it’s far too early to determine much of anything about any of the 2023 rookies (good or bad), but what is it about Levis that is giving Titans fans so much hope for the future?

JM: The biggest thing is probably the debut, but overall he has shown some really good things in his five starts, It’s hard to judge too much playing behind this terrible offensive line and with only one real-life threat in the passing game. Levis has shown the ability to move in the pocket and keep his eyes downfield. He has also shown the ability to make all the throws. He has to get better with ball placement at times, and there are still some things that he needs to clean up as far as knowing where to go with the ball, but all of that is to be expected with a rookie.

CS: I’ve watched more than a handful of Titans games this year and while I acknowledge that Derrick Henry is a legend, it seems pretty clear to me that Tyjee Spears is the more explosive and likely more effective back at this point. Am I off base with that belief, where are Titans fans on Henry vs. Spears and if my assessment is correct, why is Henry getting so many more touches than the rookie?

JM: I don’t think it is as clear as you make it out to be, but you aren’t way off base there. Spears has a lot of juice. There is no doubt about that. Henry is still getting all of those carries because the offense is built around him, and it’s not like he is clearly washed up. It would be hard for Barry Sanders in his prime to gain much yardage behind this offensive line. I think they will continue to give Henry the lion’s share for the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see if Henry is back with the Titans next year or not.

CS: Despite their record the Titans have allowed the 10th fewest points in the NFL this season. Has the defense been far better than the offense thus far and how will the Titans D look to attack a Gardner Minshew led Colts offense?

JM: Yes, the defense has been far better than the offense, but that isn’t saying much. The offense is terrible. The Titans are going to try to get pressure with the defensive front which is supposed to be the strength of the team. They have been better the last couple of weeks but have been a disappointment for most of the season. It was supposed to be a group build on being more physical than their opponent and stopping the run. You saw what Zach Moss did to them in the last game. We will see if they can play up to their potential this time.

CS: As of this writing DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 1 point favorites heading into this weekend’s game. Is that a fair line, how do you see this game going and what will be the final score?

JM: It’s a fair line for sure. I think these teams are pretty even when you get down to it. This game really good go either way, but it’s hard for me to pick the Titans over any team that isn’t picking in the top 5 so give me Colts 17 Titans 13

I want to thank Jimmy for taking the time to answer these questions before Sunday’s game.

As always, go Colts.