Stampede Blue’s Week 16 NFL Game Picks

Dominant win for the Colts (- 105), as they go on the road again to Atlanta to visit the Falcons (- 115) in what figures to be a tight game. Right now the Falcons are one-point favourites and will be starting backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. With the Colts coming off their best win this season, there is something here that is not adding up. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Colts won the last matchup against the Falcons 27-24 at home, on a game where former Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan was still playing for the Falcons, and Jacoby Brissett was the player of the game for the Colts.

Other games to watch are first and foremost Cleveland at Houston and Jacksonville at Tampa for the top spot in the AFC South race. Then regarding the AFC Wild Card race Buffalo at Los Angeles. The staff is mostly siding with the Colts on what will be a key game for the team to remain in the playoffs.