Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will participate in walk-through Wednesday; team remains optimistic he’ll go against Falcons

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s missed the last three weeks recovering from recent UCL thumb surgery, is expected to participate in the team’s walk-through practice on Wednesday:

#Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters that RB Jonathan Taylor is progressing well and will participate in the walk-through today (as he's done the last few weeks).



There remains optimism that Taylor will go this week, but he'll be evaluated on a daily basis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2023

The team remains optimistic that Taylor will be available for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons and beat the four-games of ineligibility timeline that an initial injured reserve stint would’ve otherwise required for their star running back.

It comes at a potentially opportune time for the Colts starting backfield too. While head coach Shane Steichen indicated that interim starter Zack Moss is “progressing well” from an arm injury that he suffered in Saturday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s out at least a week or two—as he was struggling gripping a football and did not return to competition following his awkward touchdown-scoring landing.

Both backup running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson performed admirably in relief of Moss during Saturday’s victory, as the Indy ground game did not skip a beat. However, neither one of them is a fully healthy Taylor, who is a former NFL First-Team All-Pro and league ‘triple crown’ rushing champion respectively.

Taylor features a unique combination of speed, patience, and power that’s truly elite and makes him one of the best running backs in the NFL when truly going right. Plus, Taylor’s return would be an added bonus for some select fantasy football managers everywhere—who are trying to stay alive in their league playoffs.