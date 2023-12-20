Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Jonathan Taylor is back at practice today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kicker Matt Gay missed practice today due to a right hip injury. Gay looked off on Saturday and his kicking accuracy was not up to his usual high standards. The Colts may need to sign a kicker to the practice squad as insurance in case Gay’s hip injury stop him from playing Sunday.

Running back Zack Moss missed practice today due to a forearm injury. Moss injured his forearm against the Steelers last Saturday and had to exit the game while unable to return. Moss's firearm injury could cause him to miss this weeks game but Trey Sermon looks plenty able to fill in if he does.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today due to a knee injury. Smith had been struggling with a knee injury for multiple weeks and had missed multiple games because of it. Smith could be set to miss yet another game due to his juggling knee injury.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Johnson is a primary defensive tackle option for the Colts and he is needed as part of the rotation on game day.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman was limited at practice today due to a concussion. Pittman took a huge hit to the head and sustained a concussion during the game against the Steelers which caused him to exit the game. Pittman has now entered the leagues concussion protocol in which he will stay until he can clear it symptom free.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a full participant at practice today. Taylor has missed three weeks due to a thumb injury which required surgery. Taylor practicing today is a huge step in the right direction for Taylor to make his return to playing again.