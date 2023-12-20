Colts’ Shane Steichen does not disclose details for Tony Brown, Isaiah McKenzie suspensions

When asked on Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen did not disclose the details for the recent season-long suspensions of cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’:

Instead, Steichen would only say that it was an ‘internal matter’ and prefers to keep those disciplinary matters in-house. It makes sense over having the team’s dirty laundry otherwise aired out to the media, when it should ideally remain behind closed locker room doors.

Both players were healthy scratches ahead of last Saturday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and perhaps prior behavioral or conduct issues behind the scenes were the causes—as both were somewhat surprising given their key impact on special teams.

Accountability has been a big staple of new head coach Shane Steichen’s locker room culture, and it’s something that was arguably lacking by the previous coaching regime.

Colts fans have seen firsthand when there have been players held accountable for poor on-field performance. This list has already included running back Deon Jackson (waived), cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (initially benched), and former star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (*would’ve been a healthy inactive, before he was shockingly released midseason).

However, we’re also now seeing the disciplinary side of it for behavioral/conduct issues.

The Colts recently signed wideout Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad for additional depth to potentially replace McKenzie, while it’ll be interesting to see what happens at cornerback—although a few names were recently brought in for a workout as well.