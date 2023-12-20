Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson closer to throwing as progresses through ongoing shoulder rehab

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson recently went to local Riley’s Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer and to serve others in the spirit of giving.

Once there, he met with some members of the Indy media and provided an update on his ongoing rehabilitation from season-ending shoulder surgery:

“I think I’m progressing way faster than everyone thought,” Richardson said at Riley’s Children’s Hospital on Tuesday via said via CBS4’s Mike Chappell. “They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully, I’m trying to push to get (back) before that,’’ Richardson added. “But we’ll see. Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I’m gonna rip it.’’

Richardson is about eight weeks post-operation right now, meaning he’s theoretically around the halfway point until he should be cleared to throw a football again—irrespective of any continued medical advice he may be receiving from his doctors and training staff.

Under rookie head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts have surprisingly remained afloat in Richardson’s lengthy absence, even currently clinging to the AFC’s final wild card spot. That’s really a testament to Steichen’s so far superb coaching. Interim starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has made some good plays and bad, but perhaps made the winning plays when he needed to the most more often than not in relief of Richardson during 2023.

Still, there’s no denying that Richardson got off to a fast start as a rookie quarterback, with three passing touchdowns, as well as three rushing touchdowns in his first four starts. If he had been fully healthy, he would’ve provided the Colts with a much more dynamic option at starting quarterback given his upgraded arm strength and mobility over Minshew.

(*And if nothing else, made the Colts offense a lot more fun and exciting to watch given his elite athleticism and unique skill-set at the quarterback position).

That being said, it sounds like Richardson may be slightly ahead of schedule in his ongoing rehab—which is very encouraging news for the Colts headed into the New Year, even if they’re rightfully still focused on finishing the 2023 campaign with a deep playoff push.

