Saints at Rams TNF Week 16 NFL 2023 picks, predictions

We all remember that game, and that pass interference no-call against the Rams. Now the Saints (+ 160) have the chance to take revenge on the Rams (- 185) in Los Angeles. Both teams are currently 7-7 and in the midst of the NFC Wild Card race, so a win here would mean a lot for either one of them. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Saints won their last game easily dominating the Passing Paisano and the New York Giants, beating them 24-6. Derek Carr had another solid day at the office tossing three touchdowns and the defense allowed just 193 net yards.

The Rams survived a 4th quarter comeback attempt by the Washington Commanders led by Jacoby Brissett, and climbed back to 7-7. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua continue spearheading the offense along with an amazing Kyren Williams. This is a team getting hot at the perfect time and a tough out.

The entire staff is going with the Rams for tonight.