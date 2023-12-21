Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Taylor practices fully again

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Gay was limited at practice today due to a hip injury. Gay practicing today albeit it in limited capacity, is good news for his ability to kick this Sunday. If Gay is unable to play Sunday the Colts will need to sign a kicker.

Running back Zack Moss missed practice again today due to a forearm injury. Miss missing two practices in a row reduces his chances of Sunday even further. If Moss is unable to go then expect the Colts to lean on a potentially not 100% Jonathan Taylor.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice again today due to a knee injury. Smith looks set to miss another game, his third in a row, due to his latest injury. If Smith is unable to play this Sunday expect Blake Freeland to get the start in place of him again.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman was a full participant at practice today despite being limited yesterday due to a concussion. Pittman looks to be passing through the leagues concussion protocol well but still has another step to pass before being able to play Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a full participant at training today. Today marks his second straight day of practice in his return from thumb surgery and three weeks rehab. Taylor looks set to return to game time this week.