Report: Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol and will play Sunday against Falcons

Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen and multiple reports.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Sunday at Atlanta. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 22, 2023

After hauling in four receptions for 78 yards, Pittman Jr. exited Indianapolis’ Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return due to the concussion injury. Friday’s practice offered a closer look into Pittman Jr’s status. The veteran receiver practiced for a second straight day and was not in a red jersey, indicating he was likely in the final stages of the league’s concussion protocol.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) are practicing for the second straight day. Pittman is not in a red jersey, meaning again that he’s been cleared for full contact in practice.



We’ll get an official update from HC Shane Steichen soon. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 22, 2023

Having Pittman Jr. back in the starting lineup is massive for the Colts’ offense, which faces one of the NFL’s better pass defenses in going up against the Falcons. Pittman Jr. is also on pace to set career-highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns for the season, and he’s been a reliable, go-to target for Colts’ veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew as well.

Through 14 games, Pittman Jr. has 99 receptions for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per reception. With Indy’s top receiving target available for Sunday’s game, he’ll look to add to those totals and could help the Colts secure their ninth win of the season.