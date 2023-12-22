 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol and will play Sunday against Falcons

Indianapolis will have its top wide receiver on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen and multiple reports.

After hauling in four receptions for 78 yards, Pittman Jr. exited Indianapolis’ Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return due to the concussion injury. Friday’s practice offered a closer look into Pittman Jr’s status. The veteran receiver practiced for a second straight day and was not in a red jersey, indicating he was likely in the final stages of the league’s concussion protocol.

Having Pittman Jr. back in the starting lineup is massive for the Colts’ offense, which faces one of the NFL’s better pass defenses in going up against the Falcons. Pittman Jr. is also on pace to set career-highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns for the season, and he’s been a reliable, go-to target for Colts’ veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew as well.

Through 14 games, Pittman Jr. has 99 receptions for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per reception. With Indy’s top receiving target available for Sunday’s game, he’ll look to add to those totals and could help the Colts secure their ninth win of the season.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...