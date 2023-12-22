 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to active roster ahead of Falcons road game

The Colts have made a roster move to boost their depleted cornerback and special teams depth for Sunday.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Chris Lammons from the practice squad to the team’s active 53-man roster ahead of their road matchup on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons:

With backup cornerback Tony Brown suspended for the remainder of the season for ‘conduct detrimental to the team,’ the Colts are likely looking to bolster their depth at the position, as well as on special teams—where Brown was consistently a core player.

Lammons has been highly regarded throughout his 5-year NFL career as a productive special teams player, when called upon.

He’s appeared in 2 games for the Colts so far this season, recording two tackles.

