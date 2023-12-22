Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith, C Anderson and LB Olubi all ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Center Jack Anderson has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Falcons, due to illness. Anderson is a key depth interior offensive lineman and will be missed. The Colts have very limited options at the interior positions so they may need to elevate from their practice squad.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Falcons, due to a knee injury. Smith missed his second week of practice whilst still struggling with the knee injury he picked up in week 13. With Smith out again this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to start at right tackle in his absence.

Linebacker Segun Olubi has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Falcons, due to a hip injury. Olubi was unable to practice this week after being ruled out of last weeks game too. With Olubi unable to play again this week expect a practice squad elevation to help cover his snaps in special teams.

Running back Zack Moss has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Falcons, due to a forearm injury. Miss was unable to practice all week due to the forearm injury but still has an outside shot at playing. If Moss is unable to play this week expect a rotation of Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Falcons, due to a shoulder injury. Pittman was initially in the leagues concussion protocol but he managed to get cleared. It’s a shoulder injury that is the reason Pittman is questionable for Sunday. If Pittman is unable to play then expect a big dose of Alec Pierce.