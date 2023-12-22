Colts Reacts Week 16 Results

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) with both teams still hoping for playoff berths in their respective conferences.

The Colts are coming off a convincing comeback win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that they had to have to cling onto the AFC’s final wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Falcons trail the leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game in the lowly NFC South.

That momentum has clearly carried over into this week’s fan survey, as a whopping 96% of Colts fans believe that the team is headed in the right direction—which is a far cry of optimism from where this survey result was last year at this same time (i.e, in the dregs):

Those same Colts fans also must be feeling pretty good about things this week, as an overwhelming majority at 92% believe that the Colts will be ‘road warriors’ and upset the Falcons this week down in Georgia:

Keeping that optimism train alive, 83% of Colts fans believe that the team will make the playoffs this year. This would’ve seemed highly improbable when the season began, given that the Colts were ranked as among one of the NFL’s worst teams in initial power rankings—and later suffered a season-ending injury to their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

However, perhaps the buck stops there regarding their conviction, as only 37% of Colts fans believe that the team will win the division (which Indy is facing the longest drought of topping the AFC South, as it’s not worn the crown since 2014) and subsequently host a home playoff game. Keep in mind though, the Colts share a record with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) and Houston Texans (also 8-6)—meaning tie breakers will be big to close out the 2023 campaign for potential AFC playoff seeding.

