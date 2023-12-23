Report: Colts elevate tackle Jared Veldheer from practice squad for Sunday’s game against Falcons

The Indianapolis Colts are elevating veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero. As Pelissero noted, it’ll be Veldheer’s first NFL game since the January 2021 playoffs.

The #Colts are elevating veteran OT Jared Veldheer from the practice squad vs. Atlanta, per source. His first NFL game since the January 2021 playoffs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2023

Veldheer recently signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad and last played for the franchise back in 2020 during their wild card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Veldheer performed well in that game, as he took the place of then-starting left tackle, Anthony Castonzo.

The 36-year-old veteran was likely brought in as insurance due to Colts’ right tackle Braden Smith battling a knee injury for the last few weeks. While rookie tackle Blake Freeland has stepped in during Smith’s absence throughout the season, perhaps we see the veteran Veldheer take some snaps Sunday.

Bringing in extra veteran tackle help certainly doesn’t hurt the Colts, and the former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2010 has played some meaningful snaps for multiple NFL franchises, including the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts potentially use Veldheer during Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons and possibly in future games as well.