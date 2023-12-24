Colts vs. Falcons: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) travel to the Atlanta Falcons (6-8), clinging to the AFC’s 7th and final playoff spot, while the ‘Dirty Birds’ are hoping to keep their own postseason hopes alive—trailing the leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers by just a game in the woeful NFC South.

The Colts will be without both #1 wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Zack Moss offensively, but star workhorse Jonathan Taylor will be returning off of recent thumb surgery. The Colts once again will want to establish the run with Taylor to free up passing lanes for starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, so expect a heavy workload for #28.

Meanwhile, the Colts defense has been red hot, featuring a ferocious pass rush and generating a lot of takeaways, and they’ll look to tee off against newly named Falcons starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Defensively, the Colts defense will largely be focused on stopping top Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who’s dangerous with the football in his hands.

Injury Report:

Colts- OG Jack Anderson (illness) - Out; RB Zack Moss (forearm) - Out; LB Segun Olubi (hip) - Out; OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out; and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder/concussion) - Out.

Falcons- OLB Bud Dupree (back) - Questionable; OT Kaleb McGary (knee) - Questionable; DT David Onyemata (ankle) - Questionable; and FB Keith Smith (ankle) - Out.

The Details:

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Playing surface: FieldTurf CORE

Weather forecast: 62 degrees, partly cloudy

Matchup history: Colts lead series 15-2

Odds: Falcons -3

Head Official: Alan Eck

Television broadcast: FOX; Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 380

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue