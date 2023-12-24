Colts vs. Falcons - Betting lines, key player props, and game prediction

The Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons have a lot to play for today. A win for the Colts could feasibly give them the outright lead in the AFC South, barring outcomes in other games, and after the Falcons blew a golden opportunity against the Carolina Panthers, they’re going to need to win some games late to get into the playoffs. Here are our thoughts on some betting lines.

Jonathan Taylor: Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The greatest threat to Jonathan Taylor’s red zone carries is Zack Moss. With Moss inactive and Taylor likely to get a heavy workload, including many red zone opportunities, there’s no Colts player more likely to score a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor: Over 72.5 Rushing Yards

The Falcons have a good pass defense. The Colts will be without Michael Pittman Jr. Atlanta is vulnerable on the ground. This perfectly suits Jonathan Taylor, especially with Zack Moss out of the game. Taylor’s last game led to 91 yards and 6.1 yards per carry. After punching the Steelers in the mouth last week, it won’t be a surprise to see the Colts stick with a ground-focused game plan, making it likely Taylor will rush for more than 72.5 yards.

Bijan Robinson: Over 60.5 Rushing Yards

Bijan Robinson is a solid bet for the over on rushing yards. He is Atlanta’s best defensive weapon, and with the season and perhaps Arthur Smith’s tenure on the line, it’s hard to imagine that Robinson won’t get a lot of opportunities. A shootout isn’t the Falcons' style, as they’re not an excellent scoring offense, so relying on the defense and Robinson churning out yards seems a more likely gameplan.

Taylor Heinicke Over .5 Interceptions

Taylor Heinicke is a risk-taking gun-slinger. After spending much of the season as a backup, he is stepping in as the starting quarterback. The Colts have been very good at generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks and have been one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL this season. They have a long streak of generating at least one turnover, and under these conditions, it’s reasonable to project Heinicke to throw a pick.

Colts Moneyline

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Colts as 3-point road underdogs. It’s somewhat odd to see this line, given that the Colts have been on a role recently, the Falcons are struggling and going through a QB change, and Atlanta fresh off a game where they could get nothing done against the Carolina Panthers.