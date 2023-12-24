Week 16 Colts vs. Falcons Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts are on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons for their week 16 game, Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Last week the Colts were dominant in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After trailing 13-0 early in the game the Colts rallied to score 30 unanswered points and leave week 15 with a 30-13 victory over a Steelers team that Indy hadn’t beaten since the Bush administration.

Hopes are flying very high this week as the Colts are battling for a playoff spot and potentially the AFC South title. There is a three way tie for the lead in the South between the Jaguars, Colts and Texans. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol (somehow) and will play today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss his second straight game with a concussion and they play a tough Cleveland Browns team at home.

Colts fans, understandably, are feeling great about this week’s opportunity to climb in the standings. The Falcons are coming off of a 9-7 loss to an absolutely terrible Carolina Panthers team. Atlanta feels like they’re on the edge of checking out on the season with a head coach whose job is very much on the line. The reasons for optimism are plenty. However, the Falcons defense is a terrible match up for the Indianapolis offense and the Colts will be without star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.. Defensively the Colts are unpredictable as is this Falcons offense after benching Desmond Ridder and inserting Taylor Heinicke as the starter at quarterback.

It’s unlikely Heinicke will be a revolution at the position for Atlanta, but this Colts defense has made plenty of middling quarterbacks look good in situations they really shouldn’t have. Ultimately predicting how the Falcons offense will fare against this Colts defense is impossible.

I, like you, hope the Colts come out and give Falcons owner Arthur Blank a reason to fire head coach Arthur Smith. I’m just not sold that this one will end up being that much fun for Colts fans by the end of the day.

But as always, go Colts.

This is your week sixteen open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!

PS. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.